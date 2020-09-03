Oil Price Analysis: WTI bounces off $40.50 but there are still bearish technical signals

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • WTI is trading 0.50% lower on Thursday but the price found support at USD 40.50 per barrel.
  • There has been a key trendline break that is still intact. 

WTI 4-hour chart

WTI has pulled back from the session lows on Thursday as bulls stepped in at a decent support zone. Despite a draw in both API and DoE inventory levels, the price fell yesterday as the market seemed to pricing in more of an impact from Hurricane Laura. The OPEC+ group have also started to taper their production cuts and this could also be putting pressure on the oil price.

Looking at the chart, the price broke the black trendline on Wednesday. Since then the bears took the price thought the USD 42 per barrel support area and this could be the next resistance zone. Looking ahead, if the red support area breaks there could be a more pronounced move to the downside and beyond that the purple line just below USD 39.50 per barrel could stem any further losses.

The Relative Strength Index indicator is currently pulling away from the oversold zone. This could mean there is slightly more legs left in the recovery before the underlying move down continues. The MACD histogram is red and the signal lines are under the midpoint. This is also a bearish signal and confirms the general bearish tone. 

If the US dollar strength continues there could be more pain to come for the oil bulls. Tomorrows NFP result could also have an impact and inspire some volatility so keep an eye on that.

WTI Price Analysis

Additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 41.55
Today Daily Change -0.22
Today Daily Change % -0.53
Today daily open 41.77
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 42.66
Daily SMA50 41.47
Daily SMA100 35.86
Daily SMA200 42.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 43.37
Previous Daily Low 41.43
Previous Weekly High 43.86
Previous Weekly Low 42.3
Previous Monthly High 43.86
Previous Monthly Low 39.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 42.17
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 42.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 39.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.95
Daily Pivot Point R2 44.14
Daily Pivot Point R3 44.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data

EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards

XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards

Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week. 

Gold News

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Oil News

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA

WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures