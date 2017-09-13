Oil output cut deal will likely extend past March: Venezuela's Maduro

Oil output cut deal will likely extend past March: Venezuela's MaduroBy Omkar Godbole
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that, " An agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to reduce oil output will "surely" continue beyond March 2018"
"On September 20, there will be a meeting in Vienna of (oil)ministers, the conditions are favorable for the consolidation of this agreement regarding the production and regulation of the market," added Maduro.
