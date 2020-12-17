Oil: OPEC to increase production, preventing WTI to rise above $50 – TDS

While the most recent Petroleum Status Report tilted firmly into positive territory, the crude market has taken a cautious stance despite the bullish inventory report. In the long-run, strategists at TD Securities forecast WTI near the $50 level while Brent is expected to trade a few dollars higher.
Key quotes
“The EIA reported crude oil inventories dropped a larger-than-expected 3.1M bbls vs an expected 2.2M bbl decline. Adding to this somewhat positive data, was the lower-than-expected one million bbl build in gasoline and a very small 167K bbl increase in distillate inventories. The trade side of the supply-demand equation was also tilted toward the positive as exports growth of 793K b/d was outpaced by import decline of 1.055 million b/d. Also, on the positive side for prices was the 100K b/d US crude oil supply decline and the 800K b/d jump in petroleum product demand.”
“The market is apprehensive to move WTI above the recent highs near $48/b and Brent above $51/b as US economic data has clearly entered a downward trajectory, while we may see demand growth throttled back into the New Year. There is also a risk that OPEC+ may be reluctant to be as ’disciplined’ as it has been in reintroducing its excess capacity into the market, given the current high prices. As such, there are risks that crude oil may migrate lower over the relative near-term.”
“Longer-term, we see WTI approaching $50/b once the economy normalizes and demand is on target to grow the expected six million b/d in 2021, with Brent a few dollars higher.”
“Crude markets are set to firm as the negative impact of the second wave of COVID-19 abates, the vaccine program widens and the US government finally makes it clear that new fiscal support is coming.”
“Given that OPEC+ has very sizable excess capacity that will exceed demand growth, which it wants to reintroduce into the market, crude oil prices should not be expected to surge much above our targets next year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats after BOE, cooling Brexit hopes
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3622, following an uneventful BOE and comments from UK PM Johnson’s spokesman, who said that "trading on WTO terms is still the most likely outcome."
EUR/USD hits highest since 2018 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2250, the highest since 2018. Hopes for Brexit and US stimulus deals back the gains, while the Fed remains committed to supporting the economy. US jobless claims are on the docket.
XAU/USD sits near one-month high, around $1880 region
Gold continued scaling higher for the third consecutive session and shot to one-month tops. Sustained USD selling benefitted the dollar-denominated commodity and remained supportive. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven yellow metal.
COVID-19 vaccine bullish scenario
It’s the talk of the town. COVID-19 vaccines are finally hitting the consumer media and are ready for mass distribution. Of course, this has set the market ablaze with positive forces that we are slowly, but surely, getting back to normalcy.
WTI: Refreshes nine-month top above $48.00 inside rising wedge
WTI prints a four-day winning streak as buyers attack the March 2018 high. The energy benchmark recently refreshed the multi-day peak to $48.58, currently up 1.1% near $48.55, during early Thursday. Even so, multiple resistances to the north, coupled with the overbought RSI conditions on the daily (D1) chart, suggest the black gold’s pullback.