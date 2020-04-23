Oil New York Price Forecast: WTI recovers from selloff, trades near $16.20 per barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • After its historic dive WTI is recovery slightly.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 13.16 support.
 

WTI daily chart

 
WTI took a historic dive this week as the market is now consolidating the recent losses. 
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
WTI is climbing back up after its sharp drop. It is unclear if the recovery can go very far as the overall bias remains negative on oil. The level to beat for bears is the 13.16 support followed by 10.04. On the flip side, the market can find resistance near 18.80 and 25.43 levels on the way up. 
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 7.06
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 7.06
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 24.88
Daily SMA50 35.15
Daily SMA100 46.39
Daily SMA200 51.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 16.68
Previous Daily Low 3.45
Previous Weekly High 29.72
Previous Weekly Low 24.77
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 8.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 11.63
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 -4.17
Daily Pivot Point S3 -11.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 14.68
Daily Pivot Point R2 22.29
Daily Pivot Point R3 27.91

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces after Merkel promises huge response

EUR/USD bounces after Merkel promises huge response

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, recovering as German Chancellor Merkel says the response to the virus must be huge. Earlier, the pair dropped amid devastating EZ PMIs and weak US jobless claims.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps to 1.24 amid an improving mood

GBP/USD jumps to 1.24 amid an improving mood

GBP/USD is above 1.24, as the market mood improves. The BOJ's open-ended bond-buying commitment and Merkel's promises for a huge response are boosting sentiment and weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The UK coronavirus curve is peaking.

GBP/USD News

Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless

Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless

European countries and US states are grappling with when and how to lift the lockdowns and reopen the economies. Acting too early or too late are both risky. 

Read more

WTI recovery reaches levels beyond $18.00 per barrel

WTI recovery reaches levels beyond $18.00 per barrel

Oil prices are picking up on Thursday, supported by increasing tensions in the Middle East and the production cuts by the main producer countries. WTI contracts have risen to prices right above $18 after having plummeted into negative territory earlier this week.

Oil News

Gold: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740

Gold: Approaching key resistance area at $1,740

Gold has rallied further on Thursday, as the evidence of the global economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown starts to emerge.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures