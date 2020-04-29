Oil New York Price Forecast: WTI capped below 18.80 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI consolidates losses below the 15.55/18.80 resistance zone
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 13.16 support on the WTI futures June contract.
  
 

WTI four-hour chart

 
WTI futures June contract is consolidating losses below the 15.55/18.80 resistance zone. As the overall bias remains to the downside, the black gold is expected to remain capped below the above-mentioned price zone. Sellers could come back for a break below the 13.16 support followed by 9.87 on the way down.  
 
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 13.73
Today Daily Change -1.40
Today Daily Change % -9.25
Today daily open 15.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 23.33
Daily SMA50 32.36
Daily SMA100 44.79
Daily SMA200 50.32
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 15.86
Previous Daily Low 13.02
Previous Weekly High 18.72
Previous Weekly Low 3.45
Previous Monthly High 48.74
Previous Monthly Low 20.57
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 13.48
Daily Pivot Point S2 11.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.64
Daily Pivot Point R1 16.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 17.51
Daily Pivot Point R3 19.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

