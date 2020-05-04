Oil New York Price Forecast: Limited upside potential for WTI

The WTI recovery is stalling below 22.05 resistance and the 100/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. As the oil market stays in a strong downtrend the above-mentioned barrier can be difficult to overcome. In fact, sellers should stay in control and attempt a break below the 19.35 support in the coming sessions en route towards the 14.45 level. Conversely, a daily close above 22.05 could see further upside implications.

