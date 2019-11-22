Oil: Momentum algorithms are in buy mode – Rabobank

Analyst at Rabobank, point out oil markets made new highs on the week despite sharp sell-offs on Monday and Tuesday. They see there has been a palpable change to oil price dynamics now that momentum algorithms are in “buy” mode.
Key Quotes:
“The oil market is acting better now and in the face of not so stellar data than it was in the days after the Saudi oil-attack which was one of the single biggest oil supply shocks in history.”
“The Canadian rail strike is impacting crude shipments out of Western Canada as is the Keystone pipeline pressure reduction.”
“Looking forward we remain confident that the fundamental oil data will improve in the weeks ahead and crude stocks in the US will decline to multi-year lows before year-end. In fact, it is worth noting that crude stocks on the US Gulf Coast slipped into a small year-on-year deficit in this week’s US Department of Energy inventory report despite registering a small build.”
“We continue to put more weight on the recent quantitative developments for oil markets and the noticeable change in behavior and price dynamics as a result of momentum indicators turning “bullish” and the “Managed Money” crowd turning net buyers. We continue to see scope for a strong rally in oil prices as we head into 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1030, turns negative for the week
The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1045 and fell to 1.1029, hitting the lowest level in a week. It is trading near the lows, with a bearish bias, holding firm to daily and weekly losses.
GBP/USD tumbles to new lows amid disappointing data, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows below 1.2850. UK PMIs fell short of expectations and reflect contraction. Election speculation continues and the dollar is gaining ground.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108.70 on upbeat US data
After edging down to 108.50 area in the early trading hours of the American session, the USD/JPY pair reversed its direction and advanced to a fresh daily top of 108.73 but seems to be having a difficult time stretching higher as investors continue to react developments surrounding the United States (US)-China trade dispute.
Gold: Remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows, around $1445 area
Barring a couple of knee-jerk spikes, gold has been oscillating well within a range over the past one week or so and remained capped below the 100-day SMA.
Crypto Today: Remaining in the red after the Binance raid, NEO tumbles, Tezos shines
The sell-off in crypto markets is unrelenting, with further falls across the board. China's raid of Binance's offices in Shanghai has weighed on the mood.