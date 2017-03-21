Oil may be the key to the reflation rally – BNPP

In a telephonic interview with Bloomberg, Daniel Morris, a senior investment strategist with BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP) noted that investors should closely monitor the oil-price action, in the wake of reflation trades.

Key Quotes:

“If you take the oil story away, then you start wondering how sustainable the reflation story is”

“Lingering doubt” that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ cuts will be extended, along with rising U.S. output, is bringing oil’s outlook into question

“On one hand you had Trump and higher rates and stimulus and all that, and at the same time you’ve had the support from oil prices and so this is all part of the same narrative”

“It’s very important what happens with oil”