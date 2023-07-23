Oil market news: IEA Chief Barol highlights China, UAE Energy Minister praises OPEC+ moves

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Barol and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei talked down the hopes of witnessing any major Oil market moves while speaking at the Group of 20 (G20) energy ministers’ meeting held in India.
UAE Energy Minister highlighted the OPEC+ role and praised the cartel’s current moves while speaking at the G20 event on Friday stated Reuters. The Arab diplomat also ruled out any surprise moves from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+.
On Saturday, IEA Chief Barol said, per Reuters, that the group sees tightening in the Oil market during the second half (H2) of 2023. However, the Oil market influencer appeared mostly indecisive as he highlighted the need for China’s demand pick-up to revise the energy demand forecasts and vice versa, despite defending a previous statement suggesting tighter markets in H2 2023.
Market reaction
The news fails to inspire Oil buyers as the WTI retreats from a three-month high marked the previous day to $76.55, down 0.24% intraday, amid early hours of Monday’s Asian session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears approach 0.6700 on mixed Australia PMI, focus on US data, Fed for clear directions
AUD/USD renews intraday low around 0.6725 despite the mixed Australia activity data for July. The Aussie pair takes clues from the below 50.0 levels of the PMIs, as well as portray the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key week comprising top-tier data/events.
EUR/USD steadies above 1.1100 after three-day losing streak, EU/US PMI data, ECB, Fed eyed
EUR/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in more than a week, after declining in the last three consecutive days, as Euro traders brace for a bumper week comprising a slew of top-tier data/events.
Gold grinds near $1,960, United States growth/inflation clues, Fed eyed
Gold price remains defensive around $1,960 as bulls and bears jostle amid the early hours of the key week comprising a slew of top-tier data/events, stabilizing after a three-day downtrend. The XAU/USD dropped in the last three consecutive days on the US Dollar’s notable run-up.
Litecoin likely to lead alt season rally counting down to the LTC halving event
Litecoin’s upcoming halving has fueled speculation among LTC holders closer to the event. The halving is scheduled for August 2 according to the Nicehash halving countdown tracker. LTC holders are enthusiastic about the upcoming event and its potential to catalyze a bullish recovery in the altcoin’s price.
The week ahead: Previewing the Fed and the first indication of July’s economic performance
It may feel like it’s peak holiday time, but this coming week will be crucial for financial markets. There have been some key data releases and earnings news that are starting to change the narrative about the outlook for the rest of the year.