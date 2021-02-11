Oil market is getting ahead of itself – Vitol

The oil market is getting ahead of itself in terms of a post-vaccine euphoria," independent energy trader Vitol's Asian operations head Mike Muller recently said, according to Bloomberg.
Meanwhile, Gunvor's Chief Executive Officer Torbjorn Tornqvist said that gains above $60 might remain elusive, as that would prompt oil companies to ramp up production.
West Texas Intermediate crude trades near $58.30 per barrel at press time, having risen from $52 to $58.91 in the past eight trading days. The North American oil benchmark has gained 20% so far this year on expectations of swift coronavirus vaccine-led global economic recovery.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.77 after Biden-Xi phone call
AUD/USD trades modestly flat above 0.7700, as the bulls shrug-off upbeat comments from Australia's Treasury Secretary, citing the economic recovery has been faster-than-expected. Biden-Xi phone call failed to move markets.
Gold snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session
Gold refreshed intraday low while extending the previous day’s pullback from $1,855. The yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.