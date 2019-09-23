Oil: Market does not seem to be fully pricing geopolitical risk – ABN AMRO

Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO, suggests that geopolitical tensions had already increased in recent months and even as these tensions have been lingering for some time, recent events significantly raise the risk of an escalation.
Key Quotes
“We have seen earlier drone attacks on the Saudi oil infrastructure, and attacks on tankers which threaten a closure of the Strait of Hormuz. After the latest drone attacks on the Saudi oil production facilities, the US seems to be cooperating with Saudi Arabia, and a military response could still follow. Iran threatened an ‘all-out war’ in case of any US or Saudi military strike. Such an escalation of the situation seems in nobody’s interest, but cannot be fully ruled out.”
“We have seen proxy wars in the region for quite some time now. However, since these wars have taken place in regions where oil production cannot be hurt, financial markets essentially ignored them. Now that tensions between crucial oil producers Saudi Arabia and Iran are building, one could be forgiven for thinking a higher risk premium than is priced in at this moment may be justified.”
“The fact that the market is not pricing in a significant risk premium indicates that expectations of an escalation are very low. And in the event of a temporary production disruption, expectations are that this can be met by existing inventories and spare capacity. As a result, the Brent/WTI spread – which is seen as a good indicator of geopolitical risk premium – has barely widened.”
“Since WTI mainly reflects oil market conditions in the US, while Brent better reflects conditions in Europe and the Middle East, any increase in the spread would reflect softer conditions in the US (not happening now) or increased supply risk in Europe and/or the Middle East.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.10 amid weak German PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.10 after German Manufacturing PMI dropped to 41.4 and other figures are disappointed. Fears of a recession are mounting. ECB's Draghi speaks now.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.24 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.24, down. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold climbs to over 1-week tops, around $1520 region
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and is currently placed at over one-week tops, around the $1520 region.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.