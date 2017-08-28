Oil: Losing streak extended for fourth week - BBH

Analysts at BBH point out that light sweet crude extended its losing streak to the fourth week and the 1.8% decline was the largest in six weeks.

Key Quotes

“The decline was largely a function of the pullback from the unusually strong gain (3% on August 18, the most sin nearly a month) and the tone for most of the week was consolidative. The technical indicators are encouraging, and the anticipated pullback in the dollar may also lend support. The $48.60-$49.00 band offers initial resistance, and it also corresponds to the 20-day moving average. A break of $46.60 would neutralize this bullishness, while a break of $45.50 would warn that the recovery since mid-June has run its course.”