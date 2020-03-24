Oil holds in a phase of consolidation on $24 handle amid corrective markets

- WTI corrects highs still as some optimism on COVID-19 shines through the cracks.
- A sustainable rebound in prices is unlikely in the next two months.
The price of oil on Tuesday has been better-bid in an otherwise bearish environment pertaining to the price wat and a COVID-19 economy, draining demand for the industry. At the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate crude is trading at $24.25 having travelled from a low of $23.12 to a high of $25.14.
In recent moments, we got news of the private survey of the US oil inventories that are showing a headline draw against an expected build. However, the event had little baring over the price as we move into a phase of consolidation.
Some COVID-19 optimism?
Instead, there was some relief in the market pertaining to a decline in COVID-19 cases internationally and an array of stimulus measures which helped to lift spirits on Wall Street on Tuesday, transpiring into a bid in the energy sector.
Also, President Donald Trump's comments that he is not looking at a months' long shutdown eased fears that official travel restrictions could be extended for far longer than currently announced helped to encourage some additional profit-taking. Oil futures ended higher and were extending their gain to a second straight session, a day after the Federal Reserve unveiled a historic round of monetary stimulus. The markets now await Congressional approval of a massive fiscal stimulus package as a further booster.
"Notwithstanding, we reiterate that a sustainable rebound in prices is unlikely in the next two months, as wide-scale travel restrictions contribute to more frequent sharp and sudden shocks to demand," analysts at TD Securities explained.
"The potential for a New Global OPEC+ be very constructive long term, but the demand-side impact of Covid would nonetheless vastly outweigh a potential curtailment agreement. In this context, we see few avenues for CTAs to reverse course on their positioning as downside momentum remains firmly entrenched within the complex."
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.70
|Today Daily Change %
|2.89
|Today daily open
|24.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|36.86
|Daily SMA50
|46.87
|Daily SMA100
|52.88
|Daily SMA200
|54.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|24.46
|Previous Daily Low
|21.19
|Previous Weekly High
|31.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.57
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|22.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|18.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats further, settles around 1.0750
Despite ruling risk appetite and a generally weaker dollar, the EUR/USD pair was unable to hold on to gains, ending the day little changed at 1.0750. Wall Street soared on hopes for a Congress relief-package.
AUD/USD holds on to gains above 0.6900
The Aussie was backed not only by soaring equities but also by rallying gold prices. Recovery still looking corrective in the middle of a bearish trend.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls raining in on $7000 return
Bitfinex, the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange platform, today announced it has deployed a proprietary surveillance tool — Shimmer — to combat market abuse and help promote orderly trading.
Gold: QE unlimited boosts XAU/USD, nearing $1630/oz
After suffering a sharp decline, gold is having a violent reaction up as this Monday the Fed announced that it would do whatever it takes to support the economy, aka Quantitative Easing unlimited or to infinity.
Oil holds in a phase of consolidation on $24 handle amid corrective markets
The price of oil on Tuesday has been better-bid in an otherwise bearish environment pertaining to the price wat and a COVID-19 economy, draining demand for the industry.