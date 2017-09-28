Oil firms: Impact from Harvey likely to be short lived - Q3 Dallas Fed Energy survey

The Q3 Dallas Fed Energy survey showed most executives at oil and gas firms don’t expect Hurricane Harvey to continue to affect their business six months from now.

When asked if the business will be affected six months from now, 62 percent of respondents said “not at all”, 30 percent expect to still see their business slightly affected, and the other 8 percent expect business to be moderately or severely affected six months from now.

55 percent of executives see a slightly negative effect on the broader energy sector six months from now.

U.S. crude production at the end of 2018 - the average response of 122 oil and gas firms was 9.9 million bpd. More than a third of executives responded exactly 10 million bpd, the Dallas Fed said.