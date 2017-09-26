Oil demand may exceed supply by 2019 – Trafigura

Oil demand may exceed supply by 2019 – TrafiguraBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with comments from an executive with commodities trading house Trafigura, noting that the global oil demand may be between 2 million to 4 million bpd more than worldwide crude supply by the end of 2019.
The global oil demand is likely to outpace supply as exploration spending has declined amid weaker prices.
Ben Luckock, Trafigura’s co-head of group market risk, at an industry conference in Singapore, said: “When we count up the barrels across the next couple of years, we are coming up short. As prices plummeted, so did upstream spending.”
“The nature of oil reservoirs is that they deplete, and shale reservoirs deplete even faster than the average. That means you need to replace something in the order of 9 million barrels per day over the next two years,” Luckock added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.