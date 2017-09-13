Oil demand could drop by 900K bpd this month - Goldman Sachs

Oil demand could drop by 900K bpd this month - Goldman SachsBy Omkar Godbole
As per Goldman Sachs report, oil demand could drop by some 900K barrels per day this month.
Key quotes
Irma will have a negative impact on oil demand but not on oil production or processing
Harvey's negative impact will remain larger, however, given the large concentration of energy-intensive petrochemical activity in its path
Gasoline demand will suffer the most from the storms, adding to the expected 150K drop this month due to seasonal factors
