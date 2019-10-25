Oil: Bullish market outlook into year-end – Rabobank

According to analysts from Rabobank the seasonal bottom for refinery runs in the United Stated is likely behind us, setting the stage for an improving crude demand outlook from now through year-end.
Key Quotes:
“In our view – overblown demand concerns have been holding oil markets back since May of this year when weak economic forecasts and calls for a US recession began sprouting up in earnest. While crude demand has indeed been sluggish of late – it has been more a function of seasonal refinery maintenance rather than weak end-user demand. In fact, both distillate and motor gasoline inventories in the US are currently running at a deficit to last year’s levels and we are forecasting US crude stocks to hit multi-year lows in November.”
“While most traders and analysts have been focused on the demand side of the ledger in recent months – very few seem to have noticed that global oil supplies flipped into a year-on-year deficit in September.”
“We maintain our bullish oil market outlook into year-end and are encouraged by this week's price action and fundamental data. We view this week’s move higher as a convincing break-out and a decisive victory for the oil bulls in what has been a tough fought battle over the past three weeks. We are forecasting US crude stocks to hit multi-year lows in November which combined with an improving macro outlook and tightening supply/demand balance should drive crude prices higher. We are also forecasting a surge of speculative buying into year-end as momentum and trend signals turn positive and CTAs are forced to cover their “short” position and reverse to a “long” bias.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its decline sub-1.100 ahead of the weekly close
Despite the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index was downwardly revised to 95.5 in October, the greenback remains the strongest. EUR/USD at fresh weekly lows and not done yet.
GBP/USD depressed amid UK election uncertainty
UK PM Johnson put December 12 on the table for a snap election. Opposition parties want to secure a no-deal Brexit first. Speculative interest side-lined ahead of clearer clues.
USD/JPY remains on track to finish the week flat near 108.60
The USD/JPY pair continues to move sideways in its 50-pip weekly range near the 108.50 mark and remains on track to finish the week virtually unchanged.
Gold rises toward $1520, hits three-week highs
Gold continues to rise, extending weekly gains on Friday. Price peaked after the beginning of the American session at $1,517.99/oz, the highest since October 3.
Bitcoin smashes 8K to the upside
Some reports are attributing the move to the previously reported story where Chinese president embraces blockchain. There has been no confirmed news to support the move.