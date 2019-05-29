According to analysts at TD Securities, for the oil markets, the diverging supply themes in energy markets remain the top story of the day with Brent-WTI still widening.
Key Quotes
“While crude markets are feeling the pain of waning risk appetite as US-China trade tensions escalate, energy market observers are also starting to fret that OPEC+ can't even agree on a date for their next meeting, despite the fact that the original date set by the cartel is less than a month away. This meeting may be particularly noteworthy as Iranian tensions remain at a boil, with early readings suggesting that the latest oil export print could drop to only 400kbd, adding a political angle with rivals in Saudi profiting from the void in market share.”
“With Bolton officially blaming Iran for the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf, warning that any assault would “risk a very strong response”, geopolitical risk in the Gulf is unlikely to subside any time soon. Brent crude markets are implying scarcity with a robust backwardation, but WTI's contango suggests that the market sees supplies as plentiful — lending further support to a Brent-WTI widener trade as carry works in favor of both legs. CTAs, however, are acting on a separate divergence, as they load up on gasoline and continue to short heating oil with momentum signals contrasting.”
EUR/USD extends falls on ECB caution, trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, down on the day. ECB's Rehn said the first rise in interest rates may be further away. Tensions between the US and China persist.
GBP/USD pressured by political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2650, under pressure. UK political uncertainty intensifies as the leadership contest in the Conservative Party broadens. US-Sino tensions remain high.
USD/JPY: risk sentiment keeps deteriorating, yen takes advantage
Wall Street plummeted Tuesday after a failed attempt to run. A scarce macroeconomic calendar keeping sentiment as the main market mover.
Bank of Canada keeps policy rate unchanged at 1.75% as expected
As widely expected, the Bank of Canada decided to maintain its target for the overnight rate at 1.75% at its May policy meeting. Below are some key takeaways from the BoC's policy statement.
Gold clings to daily recovery gains above $1280
After losing $5 on Tuesday, the troy ounce of the precious metal gained value today with the sour market sentiment ramping up the demand for traditional safe-havens. At the moment, the XAU/USD pair is up 0.4%, or $5.3, on the day at $1284.70.