Oil: Biggest oil ETF continued to create havoc in the futures market – ANZ

The energy sector remains under pressure, with further falls in oil as storage issues persist, strategists at ANZ Bank inform.
Key quotes
“The United States Oil Fund LP unexpectedly started selling front month June contracts, causing downward pressure on WTI prices. This comes as concerns remain about the ability of the storage facilities in the US to handle the surplus crude at the moment.”
“The EIA said that the availability of storage at Cushing, the pricing point for WTI futures, will remain an issue in coming weeks. Tanks are 76% full at the moment, the energy group warned.”
“Frustration has emerged among producers as the market remains awash with crude. Equatorial Guinean Oil Minister Gabriel Obian Lima, an OPEC member, said that producers such as the US, Mexico and Norway are sitting there silently watching while we are cutting output.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
