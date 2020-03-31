Oil Asia Price Forecast: WTI under heavy pressure in 18-year lows, trades near $20 a barrel

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • WTI is having one of its largest selloffs in history collapsing to $20 a barrel in about two months.
  • WTI stays under heavy bearish pressure as March is coming to an end.
  
 
 

Oil daily chart

 
Crude oil collapsed sharply in the last weeks of trading as the barrel of oil is under heavy pressure near its lowest level since February 2002, hovering close to $20 per barrel. 
 

Oil four-hour chart

 
WTI stays under heavy selling pressure below the main SMAs as sellers are looking to continue the selloff below the 20 level which might introduce scope to the 16 and 12 levels on the way down. Conversely, bulls would need to gather strength and regain at least the 28 resistance, however, they need to overcome the 22 and 24 resistance in the first place.
 

Additional key levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 22.28
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 1.23
Today daily open 22.01
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.92
Daily SMA50 43.41
Daily SMA100 51.23
Daily SMA200 53.65
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.53
Previous Daily Low 21.01
Previous Weekly High 25.85
Previous Weekly Low 21.19
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.59
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 21.95
Daily Pivot Point S1 21.17
Daily Pivot Point S2 20.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 19.65
Daily Pivot Point R1 22.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 23.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 24.21

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

