Officials from Japan’s FinMin, Financial Services Agency and BOJ met to discuss about markets

Reuters reports that the officials from Japan’s Finance Ministry, Financial Services Agency (FSA), Bank of Japan (BOJ) met from 0630-0700 GMT, as cited by the Japanese Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The officials cited that the meeting was arranged to discuss the markets.

It appears that the meeting could be held to discuss the impact of Thursday’s Bank of Japan (BOJ) monetary policy on the Yen markets. Meanwhile, at the time of writing, USD/JPY bounces-off daily lows at 107.78, still remains below the 108 handle.