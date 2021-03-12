Official: Japan needs hundreds of billions more in stimulus – Bloomberg

Japan needs to unleash nearly USD700 billion in extra spending to ensure a quick and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Kozo Yamamoto, an influential Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker, said on Friday.

Key quotes

“We need to make a bold move along the lines of what the US is doing.”

“Some people are in dire circumstances.”

“The Bank of Japan can’t do much more by itself, even as investors obsess over what the bank might deliver at a policy review next week.”

“See no game-changer emerging from the BOJ’s policy review next week.”

“Wants to see Suga reaffirm a commitment to supporting monetary policy and getting inflation up to the BOJ’s 2% target, which was a central goal of Abenomics.”

Market reaction

With the risk sentiment souring, the US dollar is catching a fresh bid tone, boosting the USD/JPY towards 109.00.

The spot was last seen trading at 108.73, up 0.24% on the day.