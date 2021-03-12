Official: Japan needs hundreds of billions more in stimulus – Bloomberg

Japan needs to unleash nearly USD700 billion in extra spending to ensure a quick and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Kozo Yamamoto, an influential Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmaker, said on Friday.
Key quotes
“We need to make a bold move along the lines of what the US is doing.”
“Some people are in dire circumstances.”
“The Bank of Japan can’t do much more by itself, even as investors obsess over what the bank might deliver at a policy review next week.”
“See no game-changer emerging from the BOJ’s policy review next week.”
“Wants to see Suga reaffirm a commitment to supporting monetary policy and getting inflation up to the BOJ’s 2% target, which was a central goal of Abenomics.”
Market reaction
With the risk sentiment souring, the US dollar is catching a fresh bid tone, boosting the USD/JPY towards 109.00.
The spot was last seen trading at 108.73, up 0.24% on the day.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Nears 38.2% Fibonacci hurdle
EUR/USD nearly challenged resistance at 1.1991 during the overnight trade. That level marks the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the sell-off from the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243 to the March 9 low of 1.1836. The pair is currently trading at 1.1981, representing a 0.6% gain for the week, having put in a low of 1.1836 on Monday.
GBP/USD battles 1.4000 level as US dollar dumped amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.
GBP/USD battles 1.4000 level as US dollar dumped amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD rose from the low 1.3900s to briefly regain the 1.4000 level on Thursday amid USD weakness. The dollar was driven lower by a strong risk-on market vibe. GBP/USD is likely to return their focus to UK fundamental with the release of key data on Friday.
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. Patience will be rewarded as the pattern’s handle forms.
RBLX Stock Price: Roblox Corp extends its gains as interest remains robust
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.