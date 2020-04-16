OECD's Gurría: Global growth will be negative in the first half of 2020

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

Global growth will be negative in the first half of 2020 and there is little certainty about the subsequent outlook, Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) Secretary-General Angel Gurría said on Thursday.

"Given the unprecedented events unfolding, it is too early to be confident in setting out new economic growth projections," Gurría added. "COVID-19 impact could result in a decline of 45% in international tourism in 2020, this could rise to 70% if the recovery is delayed until September.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.2% on the day at 99.77 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was erasing 0.75% while the Nasdaq Composite was up 1%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Uncertainty is the key driver, followed by global recession fears. US data missed the market's expectations.

The Pound couldn't resist dollar's demand, undermined by the latest UK growth's projections and the pandemic crisis which continues to advance at an exponential pace.

Ethereum continues gaining ground against BTC. The second-largest digital asset broke free from the triangle pattern and hit $0.0247, which is the highest level since March 13. 

Following the previous day's modest pullback, gold attracted some dip-buying on Thursday and jumped to fresh session tops, around the $1738 region in the last hour.

The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures

