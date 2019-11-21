OECD sees global growth of 2.9% in 2019 and 2020

In its updated economic growth forecasts, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said the global growth is expected to be 2.9% both in 2019 (unchanged) and 2020 (lowered from 3%).

Further details of the report revealed that the OECD sees the United States' growth at 2.3% in 2019 and 2 % in 2020 while forecasting the Chinese economy to expand by 6.2% in 2019 and 5.7% in 2020.

This publication had virtually no impact on the market sentiment and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1% while major European equity indexes were posting modest daily losses.