OECD sees global growth of 2.9% in 2019 and 2020

In its updated economic growth forecasts, the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD) said the global growth is expected to be 2.9% both in 2019 (unchanged) and 2020 (lowered from 3%).
Further details of the report revealed that the OECD sees the United States' growth at 2.3% in 2019 and 2 % in 2020 while forecasting the Chinese economy to expand by 6.2% in 2019 and 5.7% in 2020.
This publication had virtually no impact on the market sentiment and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up 1% while major European equity indexes were posting modest daily losses.
EUR/USD hovering above 1.1050 amid trade concerns, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, at familiar levels. Doubts that a US-Sino trade deal may be reached are weighing on markets. The Fed's minutes have reaffirmed the wait-and-see mode, and the ECB's minutes are awaited.
GBP/USD advances above 1.29 as Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is rising above 1.29 as fresh opinion polls continue showing a solid lead for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives. Further political headlines are awaited.
USD/JPY bounces-off 50-DMA but lacks follow-through
USD/JPY has bounced up from the 50-day MA support of 108.28. China's Vice Premier Liu He is cautiously optimistic about the prospects of the US-China trade deal. Related markets, however, are not buying Liu He's optimism, keeping the recovery in check.
XAU/USD is flirting with session lows
Gold prices have been holding steady on Thursday above $1470 supported by concerns that U.S. legislation in Hong Kong could increase tensions between the United States and China and delay an interim trade deal.
Slow-motion Bitcoin battering continues amid interesting Tron chart, Pomp's PayPal comment
Bitcoin plunges below $8,00, dragging cryptos down. Thursday's trading is marked by a sea of red, without a single downward driver, but with an accumulation of downbeat developments.