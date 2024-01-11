OECD Secretary-General Cormann: Japan's monetary policy can gradually and modestly begin tightening

Commenting on the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy on Thursday, OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said that “there is scope for the BoJ to consequently consider the level of tightening in monetary policy.”
Additional quotes
Inflation is expected to slow over course of this year but wage pressure will keep it around the BoJ's target
In the context of several decades of very low inflation or deflation, I understand why BoJ is very keen to ensure it has all of data necessary to judge level of tightening of monetary policy
We are perhaps more optimistic that inflation will more durably settle around BoJ’s target.
