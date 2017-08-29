OECD: G20 merchandise trade remains around 10% lower than recent highs in 2014.By Dhwani Mehta
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) published its latest report on the G20 merchandise trade, highlighting the following:
G20 export growth slowed to 1.4% in the second quarter of 2017, compared with 3.4% in the first quarter of 2017
Exports also grew by 3.4% in the United Kingdom
In North America, merchandise trade growth was negligible in the United States and slowed in Mexico and Canada
Export growth slowed in China, Japan
G20 merchandise trade remains around 10% lower than recent highs in 2014.
