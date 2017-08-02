OECD forecasts expect GDP growth to pick up in US, Japan, Germany and France

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is out with its monthly indicators report for February and the forecasts expect GDP growth to pick up in US, Japan, Germany and France.

Key findings:

• The OECD's CLI leading indicator covering 33 member countries designed to flag early signals of turning points in economic activity remains 99.9 for second month in a row

• USA rose to 99.4 vs 99.3 prev

• Japan 100.1 vs 100.0

• Germany 100.5 vs 100.3

• France 100.6 vs 100.5

• UK 99.5 vs 99.3 but concerns still on Brexit terms