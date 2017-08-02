OECD forecasts expect GDP growth to pick up in US, Japan, Germany and France

OECD forecasts expect GDP growth to pick up in US, Japan, Germany and FranceBy Haresh Menghani
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is out with its monthly indicators report for February and the forecasts expect GDP growth to pick up in US, Japan, Germany and France.
Key findings:
• The OECD's CLI leading indicator covering 33 member countries designed to flag early signals of turning points in economic activity remains 99.9 for second month in a row
• USA rose to 99.4 vs 99.3 prev
• Japan 100.1 vs 100.0
• Germany 100.5 vs 100.3
• France 100.6 vs 100.5
• UK 99.5 vs 99.3 but concerns still on Brexit terms