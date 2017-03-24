Odoxa Poll: Unprecedented uncertainty among French voters before election

Reuters reporting the outcome of the latest Odoxa poll, noting that unprecedented 43% of French voters are hesitant about who to vote for one month before presidential election.

Key Quotes:

“The poll found that potential voters for right-wing candidates - Le Pen and conservative Francois Fillon - were more settled in their choices than potential voters for Macron and the leading left-wing candidates, Benoit Hamon of the ruling Socialist Party and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon.”

“Sixty percent of Le Pen's potential voters and 57 percent of Fillon's had definitely decided on their candidate compared with 47 percent for Macron, 44 percent for Melenchon and 40 percent for Hamon, the poll found.”