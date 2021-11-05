Ocugen Stock Analysis: OCGN buckles 21% as news flow dissipates

- WHO technical committee approved Covaxin for an Emergency Use Listing on Wednesday.
- Foreign travellers are now allowed to enter the US if they have received Covaxin, the same as other vaccines.
- OCGN stock options were sold by a number of high-ranking officers and directors in the past week.
Ocugen (OCGN), the US biotech firm awaiting approval from US and Canadian regulators to distribute an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine, gapped down on Thursday's market open in New York.
Though OCGN stock ramped up to $17.65 on Wednesday's open on news that its Indian partner – Bharat Biotech – had received global emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO) for Covaxin, it closed down at $12.73 for a wild 18.8% loss, only to then open all the way down at $11.14 on Thursday and close at $10.06 for a 21% loss. In Friday's premarket, OCGN stock is up 9.7% at $11.04.
OCGN News: The waiting game
WHO approved the India-based Bharata Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) that will allow it to be purchased and donated to the COVAX facility that distributes vaccines worldwide through the Vaccine Alliance. Ocugen has the rights to distribute it in the US and Canada, meaning it will not directly benefit from Wednesday's EUL approval.
Many traders have decided to sell the news because it could be some time before Canadian regulators make a decision on its application to distribute Covaxin in Canada. Additionally, there is currently no timetable for when the US Food & Drug Administration approves its phase-3 study.
In a press release, Ocugen writes, "If the study is allowed to proceed, Ocugen’s Phase 3 immuno-bridging study, OCU-002, will seek to enrol several hundred healthy adults in the US. Subjects will be randomized to receive either two doses of Covaxin or placebo, 28 days apart." Ocugen management said they were hopeful that the study could be completed in the first half of 2022.
Data released in July based on a study of nearly 26,000 Indians showed that the vaccine was about 78% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 94% effective against severe cases. Canada's population is already 75% fully vaccinated and the US has reached 58%, however, which may reduce the addressable market under Ocugen's mandate. Many vaccine-skeptical Americans do have qualms with the mRNA technology used in other more popular vaccines. Since Covaxin uses an older more common vaccine technology that has been used for decades in polio vaccines, it may suit at least some of these skeptics.
One bright spot is that foreigners vaccinated using Covaxin will be allowed to enter the US starting on November 8.
Another piece of the thread that may be signalling traders to cut and run is the long line of executives at Ocugen who have sold shares or options this week as well as last week. Four executives sold off more than 178,000 shares totalling $4.3 million this week alone. They all sold for prices between $15 and $15.75 a share. Three of them were board directors, and one was Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Subramanian.
OCGN key statistics
|Market Cap
|$2 billion
|Price/Earnings
|N/A
|Price/Sales
|N/A
|Price/Book
|20.2
|Enterprise Value
|$2.2 billion
|Gross Margin
|N/A
|Net Margin
|
N/A
|52-week high
|$18.77
|52-week low
|$0.27
|Short Interest
|28.7%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold $8.88
OCGN Stock Chart: Looking for consolidation
This sell-off this week was pre-ordained. This is a news-flow stock that bounces and crashes based on each new headline.
Since the stock is up 9.7% in Friday's premarket, this may be a signal that the bull run is not over.
Wednesday's early session high of $17.65 did in fact clear $16.20, which was the prior swing high. Optimistic signals from Canadian or US regulators in the coming weeks may jumpstart OCGN price to break above $17.65. This would confirm a series of higher highs that would place OCGN stock on an uptrend. Thursday's price action pushed the stock perfectly in between the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $11.43 and $9.71, respectively. Watch to see which way it breaks here.
If it breaks above the 9-day, then OCGN price will likely make an attempt to close the gap at $12.73. If it breaks below the 21-day, then it will likely search for support in the demand zone between $7 and $8. Long-term support can be found at $6.77.
FXStreet View: OCGN stock is most likely to continue falling. The best option is to wait it out until there is sideways consolidation in OCGN price before buying back at a more profitable level.
OCGN daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 2021 low of 1.1524 appears at risk, eyes on NFP
EUR/USD is consolidating the downside around mid-1.1500s, as the sellers catch a breather before resuming the sell-off towards the yearly lows of 1.1524. The US dollar holds the recent advance amid a rebound in the Treasury yields. US NFP awaited.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, focus shifts to NFP
GBP/USD sellers remain in control below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, Brexit stalemate over the fishing row. The US dollar traders reposition ahead of the key NFP release. The pair eyes 2020 lows of 1.3411 after Thursday’s massive sell-off.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, focus shifts to NFP
GBP/USD sellers remain in control below 1.3500 amid dovish BOE, Brexit stalemate over the fishing row. The US dollar traders reposition ahead of the key NFP release. The pair eyes 2020 lows of 1.3411 after Thursday’s massive sell-off.
Gold retests $1,800 ahead of NFP
Gold price is trading close to fresh five-day highs of $1,800, as a downbeat market mood boosts the underlying bullish momentum, with the focus now shifting towards the much-awaited US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The US dollar holds steady at higher levels.
Shiba Inu crashes as SHIB whales sell en masse
Experts are investigating whale wallet movements to account for the recent drop in SHIB price across spot exchanges. Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrencies DOGE and SHIB kicked off the alt season before SHIB consolidation started.