Ocugen Stock Analysis: OCGN buckles 21% as news flow dissipates

WHO technical committee approved Covaxin for an Emergency Use Listing on Wednesday .

Foreign travellers are now allowed to enter the US if they have received Covaxin, the same as other vaccines.

OCGN stock options were sold by a number of high-ranking officers and directors in the past week.

Ocugen (OCGN), the US biotech firm awaiting approval from US and Canadian regulators to distribute an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine, gapped down on Thursday's market open in New York.

Though OCGN stock ramped up to $17.65 on Wednesday's open on news that its Indian partner – Bharat Biotech – had received global emergency use approval by the World Health Organization (WHO) for Covaxin, it closed down at $12.73 for a wild 18.8% loss, only to then open all the way down at $11.14 on Thursday and close at $10.06 for a 21% loss. In Friday's premarket, OCGN stock is up 9.7% at $11.04.

OCGN News: The waiting game

WHO approved the India-based Bharata Biotech's Covaxin vaccine for an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) that will allow it to be purchased and donated to the COVAX facility that distributes vaccines worldwide through the Vaccine Alliance. Ocugen has the rights to distribute it in the US and Canada, meaning it will not directly benefit from Wednesday's EUL approval.

Many traders have decided to sell the news because it could be some time before Canadian regulators make a decision on its application to distribute Covaxin in Canada. Additionally, there is currently no timetable for when the US Food & Drug Administration approves its phase-3 study.

In a press release, Ocugen writes, "If the study is allowed to proceed, Ocugen’s Phase 3 immuno-bridging study, OCU-002, will seek to enrol several hundred healthy adults in the US. Subjects will be randomized to receive either two doses of Covaxin or placebo, 28 days apart." Ocugen management said they were hopeful that the study could be completed in the first half of 2022.

Data released in July based on a study of nearly 26,000 Indians showed that the vaccine was about 78% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infections and 94% effective against severe cases. Canada's population is already 75% fully vaccinated and the US has reached 58%, however, which may reduce the addressable market under Ocugen's mandate. Many vaccine-skeptical Americans do have qualms with the mRNA technology used in other more popular vaccines. Since Covaxin uses an older more common vaccine technology that has been used for decades in polio vaccines, it may suit at least some of these skeptics.

One bright spot is that foreigners vaccinated using Covaxin will be allowed to enter the US starting on November 8.

Another piece of the thread that may be signalling traders to cut and run is the long line of executives at Ocugen who have sold shares or options this week as well as last week. Four executives sold off more than 178,000 shares totalling $4.3 million this week alone. They all sold for prices between $15 and $15.75 a share. Three of them were board directors, and one was Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Subramanian.

OCGN key statistics

Market Cap $2 billion Price/Earnings N/A Price/Sales N/A Price/Book 20.2 Enterprise Value $2.2 billion Gross Margin N/A Net Margin N/A 52-week high $18.77 52-week low $0.27 Short Interest 28.7% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold $8.88

OCGN Stock Chart: Looking for consolidation

This sell-off this week was pre-ordained. This is a news-flow stock that bounces and crashes based on each new headline.

Since the stock is up 9.7% in Friday's premarket, this may be a signal that the bull run is not over.

Wednesday's early session high of $17.65 did in fact clear $16.20, which was the prior swing high. Optimistic signals from Canadian or US regulators in the coming weeks may jumpstart OCGN price to break above $17.65. This would confirm a series of higher highs that would place OCGN stock on an uptrend. Thursday's price action pushed the stock perfectly in between the 9-day and 21-day moving averages at $11.43 and $9.71, respectively. Watch to see which way it breaks here.

If it breaks above the 9-day, then OCGN price will likely make an attempt to close the gap at $12.73. If it breaks below the 21-day, then it will likely search for support in the demand zone between $7 and $8. Long-term support can be found at $6.77.

FXStreet View: OCGN stock is most likely to continue falling. The best option is to wait it out until there is sideways consolidation in OCGN price before buying back at a more profitable level.