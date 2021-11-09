OCGN Stock Forecast: Ocugen Inc extends volatile stretch despite new drug application

Ocugen is clearly still reeling from last week’s stock dump when the COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine was granted Emergency Use Listing from the WHO . The vaccine candidate is co-produced by Ocugen and Indian company Bharat Biotech, and Emergency Use Listing will make it much easier for countries to gain access to doses as well as provide easier travel restrictions for those people who received it.

The big news on Monday was that Ocugen submitted an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA . The drug is a treatment for inherited retinal degeneration, and the company is proposing to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical study as soon as next year. The treatment has already received Orphan Drug designation four times between 2019 and 2020, but Ocugen is finally ready to proceed with the formal application. The company is planning to follow the Phase 1/2 clinical study with a Phase 3 study before hopefully receiving final approval from the FDA.

NASDAQ:OCGN’s recent volatility continued into the start of this week on Monday as a slew of catalysts have caused investors to jump ship. Shares of OCGN fell by a further 5.96% during Monday’s session, and closed the first trading day of the week at $9.63. Ocugen has now dropped by over 33% during the past five trading days, and yet the biotech stock is still up over 25% over the past month. This illustrates just how bumpy the ride has been as of late for Ocugen shareholders, despite what may appear on the surface to be bullish catalysts for the small-cap company.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.