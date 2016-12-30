Obama: Russia's military and civilian intelligence services tried to influence the US election - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that with around three weeks left in his presidency, Obama cited reports by the FBI and Homeland Security that linked Russia's military and civilian intelligence services to the computer hacking that tried to influence the US election.

Key Quotes

“Obama announced sanction against top Russian officials and agencies and expelled 35 Russian operatives. He hinted that there were be other measures as well, but did not specify, leading some to believe the other measures may include its own cyber efforts. The Russian ruble is off 1.8% today and is the weakest currency. Russia's 10-year yield is up two basis points. Of course, the new US President could reverse these sanctions, but it puts it in an awkward position, especially given the support showed by Republican leadership in Congress.”