NZIER’s Shadow Board is reported to favor more QE over negative OCR

According to the latest report released by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) on Monday, a majority of the members of its Shadow Board favor an expansion of the New Zealand Reserve Bank’s (RBNZ) quantitative easing programme over adopting a negative Official Cash Rate (OCR).
Key takeaways
“Overall, the consensus amongst the Shadow Board is that more stimulus would be required over the next twelve months, with the majority favoring an expansion of the Reserve Bank’s quantitative easing programme.
There was little support amongst the Shadow Board for the OCR going into negative territory at the upcoming meeting, although some members thought such a move would be required over the coming year.
Members noted a negative OCR was unlikely to be effective in stimulating the economy while highlighting the risks which include encouraging people to save more in order to achieve their savings goals (thus reducing spending) and reducing business confidence.
Increasing its asset purchase programme was generally seen as a more effective way for the Reserve Bank to support the Government in stimulating the economy.”
Market reaction
At the press time, NZD/USD drop 0.19% to 0.6390 amid broad risk-aversion. The kiwi dollar shrugs off the report down playing expectations for negative interest rates. The spot hit a low of 0.6383 in the last minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
