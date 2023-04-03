NZIER QSBO: RBNZ tightening looks to be gaining traction in dampening demand

“New Zealand's business confidence in the first quarter showed some positive developments with both business confidence and firms' own trading activity recovering slightly,” according to the latest New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO).
The NZIER QSBO statement also said, “The tightening in monetary policy by the Reserve Bank since November 2021 looks to be gaining traction in dampening demand in the economy.”
Additional comments
A net 66% of firms surveyed expected general business conditions to deteriorate compared with 70% pessimism in the previous quarter.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, 61% expected business conditions to worsen, versus 74% pessimism recorded in the previous period.
The survey's measure of capacity utilization rose to 94.0%, from the previous quarter's 93.7%.
There are signs of capacity pressures easing in the New Zealand economy as demand continued to soften in the first quarter of 2023.
Builders were most downbeat in the March quarter. This reflects a continued weakening in demand, with more building sector firms reporting a decline in new orders and output.
NZD/USD grinds higher
The NZIER QSBO outcome failed to inspire NZD/USD bulls, even if they cheer the broad US Dollar weakness around 0.6300 by the press time.
Also read: NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are in control but are flirting with key resistance
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD aptly portrays pre-RBA anxiety at five-week top below 0.6800
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6785, following the biggest daily jump in three months, as markets prepare for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision on early Tuesday.
EUR/USD reclaims 1.0900 after a V-shape recovery inspired by weak US Manufacturing PMI
The EUR/USD pair has recaptured the round-level resistance of 1.0900 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair showed a V-shape recovery after dropping below 1.0800. The rationale behind the bumper recovery in the shared currency pair was the release of the weak United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold bulls in town on lower Fed bets
Gold price rallied on Monday and took out the $2,000 mark with a slump in the US Dollar on the back of bond yields falling on expectations a surprise cut in The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC+, production will spur inflation.
Breaking: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao discredits rumors of Interpol Red Notice, citing photoshop
Binance CEO has quelled rumors of a Red Notice filed against him by Interpol. Cobie, a well-followed account in the crypto Twitter community, pedaled the rumor. The speculation triggered a slump of over 3% in BNB price and around 1% for BTC price.
Is this the end of US Dollar dominance?
The US dollar's position as the primary global reserve currency is being challenged as countries become eager to insulate themselves from Washington’s influence.