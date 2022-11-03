- New Zealand's dollar picks up from session lows at 0.5740, returns to the 0.5780 area.
- The kiwi has lost nearly 1% following US Fed's monetary policy decision.
- NZDUSD should break 0.5880 before further appreciation is likely – UOB.
The New Zealand dollar has trimmed losses on Thursday’s US session, bouncing up from one-week lows at 0.5740 and returning to 0.5780 so far. The par, however, is 0.6% lower on the day and has lost nearly 1% following the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision.
The dollar reigns after Fed’s decision
The greenback outperformed the rest of the majors on Thursday, boosted by the hawkish comments of the Federal Reserve’s president, Jerome Powell, at the press release held after the monetary policy decision was released.
The bank met expectations with a 0.75% hike, but Powell signaled to further monetary tightening and suggested that rates might peak at levels above the market expectations. These comments surprised the markets, which had anticipated the possibility of a dovish pivot, and sent the US dollar rallying.
US macroeconomic data dented US strength earlier today, with the ISM Services PMI deteriorating to 54.4 in October from 56.7 in September, beyond the 55.5 expected.
Furthermore, preliminary data anticipated that US non-farm productivity increased by 0.3%, well below the consensus of 0.6% in the third quarter, with unit labor costs slowing down to 3.5% from 8.9% in the previous quarter.
NZD/USD should close above 0.5880 before further advance is likely – UOB
FX analysts at UOB see the pair in a consolidative mood while below 0.5880: NZD could rise, but it has to close above 0.5880 before further sustained advance is likely. NZD did not close above 0.5880 and yesterday (02 Nov), it dropped to a low of 0.5815 before extending its decline in early Asian trade. Upward pressure has subsided and we expect NZD to trade between 0.5740 and 0.5900 for the time being.”
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.5784
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|0.5819
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.5696
|Daily SMA50
|0.5844
|Daily SMA100
|0.6049
|Daily SMA200
|0.6348
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.5944
|Previous Daily Low
|0.5813
|Previous Weekly High
|0.5874
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5657
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.5863
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.5894
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5773
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5728
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.5643
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.5904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.599
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
