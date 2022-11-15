  • NZDUSD gains strong positive traction on Tuesday and rallies to its highest level since August.
  • Bets for less aggressive Fed rate hikes, sliding US bond yields continue to weigh on the USD.
  • The risk-on impulse also undermines the safe-haven buck and benefits the risk-sensitive Kiwi.

The NZDUSD pair catches aggressive bids on Tuesday and sticks to its strong gains above mid-0.6100s, or its highest level since late August heading into the North American session.

The positive momentum is sponsored by the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar, which hits a three-month low amid expectations for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Last week's softer US consumer inflation figures fueled speculations that the US central bank will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. In fact, the markets are now pricing in over a 90% chance of a 50 bps rate hike at the next FOMC policy meeting in December.

Apart from this, a generally positive tone around the equity markets is exerting additional downward pressure on the safe-haven buck and further benefitting the risk-sensitive Kiwi. Furthermore, sustained strength above the 0.6100 mark seems to have prompted some technical buying. This could also be cited as another factor contributing to the NZDUSD pair's strong follow-through momentum. That said, a slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants caution for bulls.

Adding to this, fears that China could impose economically-disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns in some cities might prompt bulls to lighten their positions around the NZDUSD pair. Hence, any intraday corrective slide, back towards the 0.6100 mark, looks like a distinct possibility. Next on tap is the US macro data - the Empire State Manufacturing Index and Producer Price Index (PPI). This, along with speeches by Fed officials and the US bond yields, will drive the USD demand.

Technical levels to watch

NZDUSD

Overview
Today last price 0.6158
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.93
Today daily open 0.6101
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.584
Daily SMA50 0.5818
Daily SMA100 0.6021
Daily SMA200 0.6323
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6122
Previous Daily Low 0.6062
Previous Weekly High 0.613
Previous Weekly Low 0.5841
Previous Monthly High 0.5874
Previous Monthly Low 0.5512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6085
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6099
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6068
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6034
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6007
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6128
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6155
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6189

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD rises toward 1.0500 after latest US data

EURUSD rises toward 1.0500 after latest US data

EURUSD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since June above 1.0450 on Tuesday. The softer-than-expected producer inflation data from the US triggered a heavy US Dollar (USD) selloff, fueling the pair's rally. 

EUR/USD News

GBPUSD climbs to three-month highs above 1.2000

GBPUSD climbs to three-month highs above 1.2000

GBPUSD has extended its rally to a fresh three-month high above 1.2000 in the early American session on Tuesday. The US Dollar continues to suffer heavy losses against its major rivals following the lower-than-expected PPI data for October.

GBPUSD News

Gold clings to modest gains above $1,770

Gold clings to modest gains above $1,770

Gold price stretched higher and touched its strongest level since mid-August above $1,780 before retreating toward mid-$1,770s. With the 10-year US T-bond yield losing more than 1% on the day, however, XAUUSD manages to hold in positive territory.

Gold News

Ethereum: This simple move can net ETH traders 13% gain

Ethereum: This simple move can net ETH traders 13% gain

ETH shows a slight surge in buying pressure, which has pushed it above one of the two immediate hurdles. A continuation of this momentum could lead to a breakout that could propel ETH to trigger a strong recovery bounce.

Read more

Morgan Stanley says Tesla (TSLA) could tag $150 before year end

Morgan Stanley says Tesla (TSLA) could tag $150 before year end

In an investor note released on Monday, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said his bullish overall view of Tesla (TSLA) may have to wait on the back burner while his bearish scenario for the stock unfolds.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures