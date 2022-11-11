  • NZDUSD takes offers to refresh the biggest daily gains in a week around two-month high.
  • Update RSI, monthly support line keeps buyers hopeful.
  • Buyers brace for seven-month-old resistance line unless breaking 0.5825.

NZDUSD holds lower ground near the intraday bottom as it pares the biggest daily gains in a week around 0.5990 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Kiwi pair seesaws around the highest levels since early September while reversing from the 100-DMA.

Even so, the upbeat RSI (14) conditions, not overbought, join the quote’s sustained trading beyond a one-month-old ascending trend line to keep the buyers hopeful of overcoming the 0.6020 immediate DMA hurdle.

Following that, a run-up towards the downward-sloping resistance line from April, around 0.6155 can’t be ruled out. Also acting as an upside filter is July 2022 bottom surrounding 0.6060.

It’s worth noting that the quote’s trading beyond the aforementioned multi-month-old resistance line appears doubtful considering the RSI line’s positioning near the overbought zone.

That said, the quote’s break of 0.6155 hurdle will not hesitate to challenge the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.6290.

Alternatively, pullback remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond the aforementioned support line, near 0.5825.

Even if the quote drops below 0.5825, the early October swing high near 0.5815 and the 0.5800 round figure could challenge the NZDUSD bears before directing them to the yearly low of 0.5511.

NZDUSD: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.5997
Today Daily Change -0.0029
Today Daily Change % -0.48%
Today daily open 0.6026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5788
Daily SMA50 0.5817
Daily SMA100 0.6025
Daily SMA200 0.6328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6029
Previous Daily Low 0.5841
Previous Weekly High 0.5944
Previous Weekly Low 0.5741
Previous Monthly High 0.5874
Previous Monthly Low 0.5512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5957
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5913
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5901
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5777
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5713
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6089
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6153
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6277

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

