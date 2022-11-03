NZDUSD Price Analysis: 200-EMA hammers antipodean, downside inevitable below 0.5740

By Sagar Dua
  • A declining highs structure has confirmed a bearish reversal in the asset.
  • Negative risk traction has underpinned the greenback bulls.
  • Stabilization below the 200-period EMA is supporting the downside bias.

The NZDUSD pair is displaying a rangebound structure in the early Tokyo session after facing barricades near the round-level resistance of 0.5800. The pullback move from Thursday’s low at 0.5741 could get concluded due to the risk-aversion theme.

The market profile is extremely negative post hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and has forced economists to slash already weak economic projections and earnings guidance. Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is aiming to shift comfortably above the immediate hurdle of 113.00.

On an hourly scale, the commodity-linked currency has turned extremely weak as the asset has formed a lower-high lower-low structure, which indicates a bearish reversal. Stabilization below the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5798 is supporting the downside bias.

The 20-period EMA at 0.5786 has slipped below the 200-EMA, which signals that the downside momentum has been triggered.

Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is struggling to break the 40.00 hurdle on the upside.

Going forward, a downside break of Thursday’s low at 0.5741 will drag the commodity-linked pair toward the round-level support at 0.5700, followed by October 24 low at 0.5657.

Alternatively, the kiwi bulls could regain strength if the asset oversteps October 31 high at 0.5836, which will drive the asset towards Tuesday’s high at 0.5903. A breach of the latter will expose the asset to recapture November’s high at 0.5944.

NZDUSD hourly chart 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.577
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.84
Today daily open 0.5819
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5696
Daily SMA50 0.5844
Daily SMA100 0.6049
Daily SMA200 0.6348
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5944
Previous Daily Low 0.5813
Previous Weekly High 0.5874
Previous Weekly Low 0.5657
Previous Monthly High 0.5874
Previous Monthly Low 0.5512
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5894
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5773
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5728
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5643
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5904
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.599
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6035

 

 

