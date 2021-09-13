- NZD/USD seesaws around 0.7100, waiting for a fresh catalyst.
- The New Zealand PM Ardern to reassess alert levels on September 20.
- Market sentiment is upbeat though it fails to underpin NZD/USD.
- US CPI expected at 0.4%, excluding energy and food foreseen at 0.3%.
NZD/USD is steady in the session, trading around 0.7120, up 0.17% at the time of writing. During the Asian session, the pair dipped to 0.7097, then bounced back and reclaimed 0.7100.
The market sentiment is in risk-on mode with major European and US equity indices in the green, with the exception of the Nasdaq, which is falling slightly.
New Zealand PM Ardern to reassess covid alert levels later on the month
During the Asian session, some low-impact figures were released. New Zealand’s Food Price Index for August came at 0.3%, lower than the previous reading at 1.3%. Later on, the ANZ Business Confidence for September improved from -14.2 to -6.8. The preliminary reading showed business resilience but, the NZD/USD barely blinked.
Adding to this, Jacinta Ardern, PM of New Zealand, revealed that the alert levels would be reassessed on September 20. Furthermore, the lockdown in Auckland was extended as the outbreak persisted.
On the US front, the CPI figures for August will be released on Tuesday, September 14. The CPI is expected at 0.4%, while the CPI excluding energy and food number is foreseen at 0.3%.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
NZD/USD is trading range-bound inside the 0.7098-0.7120 range. The lid in the pair is the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.7115, while the 100-DMA is at 0.7076, acting as support in the last four days. A break above the 200-DMA will expose 0.7200 as the bull’s target. Once the latter is cleared, the following supply zone May 26 high at 0.7316.
On the flip side, a failure to reclaim the 200-DMA or a break below the 100-DMA could lead to further downward pressure. The first support on the way down would be the 50-DMA at 0.7076. A clear breach at that level would expose the subsequent key support levels at 0.7000 and 0.7047.
The Relative Strength Index is at 60.30, aiming higher, supporting the NZD/USD upside bias.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.712
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7114
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.701
|Daily SMA50
|0.7
|Daily SMA100
|0.7081
|Daily SMA200
|0.7117
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7158
|Previous Daily Low
|0.709
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7162
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7076
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7089
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6805
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7132
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7116
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7151
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.722
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
