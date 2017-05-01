NZDUSD: Broad consolidation still has near term downside risks - Westpac

Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, notes that the medium term 50% retracement (0.7485) capped rebounds for the NZDUSD pair and rolling (negative) monthly momentum suggests further pullbacks within broad consolidation.

Key Quotes

“Bias remains for deeper retracement pullbacks.”

“Weekly

Weekly momentum is now low, but not turning (yet).

Rising support us under threat and bias remains for an eventual break. Rebounds should be short-lived and for pullbacks to continue into the 0.6650-0.6800 zone.

“Daily

Daily momentum has turned positive, but is seen as indicating a pause/rebound after the recent sharp slide.