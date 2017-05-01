NZDUSD: Broad consolidation still has near term downside risks - Westpac

NZDUSD: Broad consolidation still has near term downside risks - WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac, notes that the medium term 50% retracement (0.7485) capped rebounds for the NZDUSD pair and rolling (negative) monthly momentum suggests further pullbacks within broad consolidation.
Key Quotes
“Bias remains for deeper retracement pullbacks.”
“Weekly
- Weekly momentum is now low, but not turning (yet).
- Rising support us under threat and bias remains for an eventual break. Rebounds should be short-lived and for pullbacks to continue into the 0.6650-0.6800 zone.
“Daily
- Daily momentum has turned positive, but is seen as indicating a pause/rebound after the recent sharp slide.
- Rebounds ought to falter in the 0.7000-50 area to affirm the current bias for deeper downside retracements.”