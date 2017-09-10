NZD’s medium-term trajectory should not change - Nomura

NZD’s medium-term trajectory should not change - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura explained that while the Nationals retaining government is likely to be viewed positively by FX markets, the NZD’s medium-term trajectory should not change.
Key Quotes:
"NZ First’s involvement and push for tighter immigration and the negative flow-through on growth, rather than the inflationary implications, should remain a focus, as could its protectionist stance on foreign ownership of New Zealand assets. Economically, the outlook for immigration is pivotal."
"Over recent years strong net migration has boosted New Zealand GDP, with annual growth on a per capita basis less positive.
By contrast, the “unknown quantity” stemming from a Labour, Greens and NZ First government should be perceived negatively, generating a more pronounced NZD reaction."
"Although Labour’s fiscal policy stance is expansionary, markets look set to remain focused on the push by Labour and NZ First to curtail immigration, albeit to differing degrees, restricting non-resident property ownership and possibly change the RBNZ’s monetary policy framework."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.