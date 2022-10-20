  • The New Zealand dollar fails at 0.5740 and reruns to 0.5700.
  • The kiwi trims losses as risk appetite fades.
  • NZD/USD: Upside attempts to be capped below 0.5755 – UOB.

The New Zealand dollar is struggling to find acceptance above 0.5700 as the pair’s rebound from 0.5620 was capped at 0.5740 on Thursday’s US trading session. The pair remains positive on the daily chart although bullish momentum seems to have faded.

The kiwi appreciated on risk appetite

The negative price action observed during Thursday’s Asian session gave way to a solid recovery as the market sentiment improved during the European session. The positive reaction to the news of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation has weighed on the safe-haven USD, pushing the pair to levels past 0.5700.

Risk trade, however, has weakened through the US session as the enthusiasm about Truss's departure fades and the market acknowledges the ongoing political uncertainty in the UK. Equity markets have retreated from session highs and the USD regains lost ground, sending the sentiment-linked kiwi back to previous ranges.

NZD/USD seen limited below 0.5750 – UOB

Analysts at UOB are skeptical about a relevant NZD recovery in the near-term: “We highlighted yesterday that NZD ‘could rise above 0.5725 but a sustained advance above this level still appears unlikely (…) Our update from two days ago (18 Oct, spot at 0.5675) still stands. As highlighted, NZD appears to have moved into a consolidation phase and is likely to trade between 0.5570 and 0.5755 for the time being.”

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5701
Today Daily Change 0.0031
Today Daily Change % 0.55
Today daily open 0.567
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5669
Daily SMA50 0.5949
Daily SMA100 0.6112
Daily SMA200 0.6399
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5708
Previous Daily Low 0.565
Previous Weekly High 0.573
Previous Weekly Low 0.5512
Previous Monthly High 0.6162
Previous Monthly Low 0.5565
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5672
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5686
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5644
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5618
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5586
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5702
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5734
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.576

 

 

 

