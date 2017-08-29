NZD/USD: we’re in a broad 0.72/0.75 range - ANZ

NZD/USD: we’re in a broad 0.72/0.75 range - ANZBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at ANZ note that the Kiwi performed well yesterday as the Korean situation heated up, and as JPY and EUR rose against the USD.
Key Quotes:
"The NZD-following-EUR theme continued into London as EUR/USD blazed through 1.20, but the picture all changed in the London afternoon as safe haven buying saw the USD turn bid, taking NZD down to levels prevailing this time yesterday."
"Having come close to the key 0.73 level overnight, technically, NZD is now at a crossroad. The macro picture is still decent but the world is a fragile place and the local political scene has become more uncertain, suggesting we’re in a broad 0.72/0.75 range."
