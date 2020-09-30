NZD/USD wavers around fresh weekly top above 0.6600 amid a quiet session

- NZD/USD kick-starts October on a positive note, prints five-day gains while rising beyond 0.6600.
- Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of further stimulus from the US, Japan.
- China’s absence, lack of major data restrict trading volatility.
Following its recent run-up to the fresh high since September 23, NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6625-30 during the early Asian session trading on Thursday. The kiwi pair initially cheered news suggesting additional money supply from America and Japan before bulls paused amid a lack of major catalysts.
US stimulus won’t be $2.2 trillion…
The latest comments from US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin suggested that the House Republicans will not back the Democratic demand for a $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The same has been a sticking point for the Congress that postponed decision-making to Thursday. Even so, the passage of the stopgap funding and no major negative statements from the policymakers keeps the markets hopeful for the much-awaited aid package.
Also fueling the expectations of further monetary supply is news from Japan’s Nikkei newspaper that recently hinted at the further stimulus.
Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) risk is rising while the global pharmaceutical companies are rushing towards the pandemic’s cure. Furthermore, the risk of no-deal Brexit and political uncertainty in the US, in contrast to a much softer stand that New Zealand’s, also challenge the risk-on mood.
Even so, S&P 500 Futures stay 0.20% up to 3,360 while the US 10-year Treasury yields also remain positive near 0.68%.
Given the one-week-long off in China, coupled with no major New Zealand data in the current week, NZD/USD moves are likely to take clues from the US dollar performance. As a result, Friday’s headlines employment statistics for September become crucial to watch for near-term direction.
Technical analysis
Unless the pair slips below the early-September low of 0.6601, buyers are likely to aim for the 50-day SMA level surrounding 0.6640.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6626
|Today Daily Change
|39 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59%
|Today daily open
|0.6587
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6664
|Daily SMA50
|0.6639
|Daily SMA100
|0.6514
|Daily SMA200
|0.6393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6603
|Previous Daily Low
|0.655
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6778
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6511
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6583
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6557
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6527
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6504
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.661
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6663
