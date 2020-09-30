NZD/USD wavers around fresh weekly top above 0.6600 amid a quiet session

NZD/USD kick-starts October on a positive note, prints five-day gains while rising beyond 0.6600.

Market sentiment remains positive amid hopes of further stimulus from the US, Japan.

China’s absence, lack of major data restrict trading volatility.

Following its recent run-up to the fresh high since September 23, NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6625-30 during the early Asian session trading on Thursday. The kiwi pair initially cheered news suggesting additional money supply from America and Japan before bulls paused amid a lack of major catalysts.

US stimulus won’t be $2.2 trillion…

The latest comments from US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin suggested that the House Republicans will not back the Democratic demand for a $2.2 trillion stimulus package. The same has been a sticking point for the Congress that postponed decision-making to Thursday. Even so, the passage of the stopgap funding and no major negative statements from the policymakers keeps the markets hopeful for the much-awaited aid package.

Also fueling the expectations of further monetary supply is news from Japan’s Nikkei newspaper that recently hinted at the further stimulus.

Elsewhere, the coronavirus (COVID-19) risk is rising while the global pharmaceutical companies are rushing towards the pandemic’s cure. Furthermore, the risk of no-deal Brexit and political uncertainty in the US, in contrast to a much softer stand that New Zealand’s, also challenge the risk-on mood.

Even so, S&P 500 Futures stay 0.20% up to 3,360 while the US 10-year Treasury yields also remain positive near 0.68%.

Given the one-week-long off in China, coupled with no major New Zealand data in the current week, NZD/USD moves are likely to take clues from the US dollar performance. As a result, Friday’s headlines employment statistics for September become crucial to watch for near-term direction.

Technical analysis

Unless the pair slips below the early-September low of 0.6601, buyers are likely to aim for the 50-day SMA level surrounding 0.6640.