NZD/USD: Upside risk during the week ahead - Westpac

NZD/USD is consolidating the early August decline, trading slightly above 0.73 during the past week and as the USD remains out of favour, which means NZD/USD has upside risk during the week ahead, according to Imre Speizer, Research Analyst at Westpac.

Key Quotes

“There’s little on the data calendar this week to ruffle NZD markets: July trade (Thu) and the pre-election fiscal update (Wed).”

“Three months ahead: Our medium term outlook for NZD/USD is largely dependant on the outlook for the US dollar. A persistent rebound in the US dollar by year end is needed to pull NZD/ USD back to the 0.70 area.”