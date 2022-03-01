NZD/USD: Upside momentum picks up pace – UOB

NZD/USD could see its upside bias gathering traction in the next weeks, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘while the risk for today is on the downside, any weakness is not expected to challenge last week’s near 0.6630’. Our view for a lower NZD was wrong as it soared and closed on a firm note at 0.6776 (+0.47%). The rapid rise has room to extend but in view of the overbought conditions, the major resistance at 0.6810 is unlikely to come under challenge (there is another resistance at 0.6780). Support is at 0.6745 followed by 0.6725.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Friday (25 Feb, spot at 0.6695), we highlighted that a top is in place and we expected NZD to trade between 0.6630 and 0.6760. Yesterday (28 Feb), NZD gapped down upon opening but subsequently covered the gap as it surged to high of 0.6777 during NY session. Upward momentum is beginning to build and NZD is likely to head higher. That said, 0.6810 is a solid resistance level and may not be easy to break. On the downside, a breach of 0.6690 (‘strong support’ level) would indicate that NZD is not ready to head higher just yet.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 amid Ukraine crisis, busy docket
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, as the US dollar remains strongly bid amid a return of risk-off flows after the Russia-Ukraine peace talks end with no progress. The US Treasury yields advance as firmer US inflation expectations. Russia-Ukraine updates, German inflation and US ISM PMI eyed.
GBP/USD defends 1.3400 despite USD rebound, risk-off mood
GBP/USD is defending 1.3400, having paused its rebound from two-month lows. Cable consolidates amid a cautious market mood and broad US dollar rebound, absorbing the latest Russia-Ukraine developments. UK/US PMIs awaited.
Gold stays easy near $1,900 with eyes on Ukraine
Gold begins March with mild losses after the biggest monthly jump since May. Markets await key trigger on Ukraine-Russia standoff after peace talks ended without any conclusion. Yields favor USD but Biden’s SOTU, Powell’s Testimony and US NFP will be a crucial catalyst.
Binance, Coinbase and Kraken refuse to freeze Russian crypto accounts
Three major cryptocurrency exchanges have refused to freeze the digital asset accounts of Russians following the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister’s request.
Russian invasion tests central bankers this week
The first week of March will be another busy one for investors. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock the financial markets with currencies and equities extending their losses.