NZD/USD: Unfazed by sluggish New Zealand retail sales

- NZD/USD showed less reaction to New Zealand Q2 Retail Sales.
- The White House Economic Adviser became the latest one to be optimistic about the US-China trade deal.
- The global slowdown fears weigh on commodity-linked currencies.
Despite witnessing sluggish Retail Sales numbers, NZD/USD remains little changed to the opening prices around 0.6370 during early Friday morning in Asia.
New Zealand’s second-quarter (Q2) 2019 Retail Sales grew 0.2% versus 0.7% prior while Retail Sales ex-Autos weakened to 0.3% against 0.7% earlier readouts.
The Kiwi pair slumped to the fresh low since January 2016 on Thursday as sluggish activity numbers from Japan, EU, Germany and the US highlighted fears of global recession and weighed over commodity-linked currencies like the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).
Further exerting the downside pressure is uncertainty surrounding the US-China trade deal due to the absence of positive response from China, despite recently upbeat comments from the US President Donald Trump and White House Economic Adviser Lary Kudlow.
Investors now keep an eye over the updates from the Jackson Hole Symposium as key Fed policymakers are scheduled for speeches during the day.
Technical Analysis
Momentum is likely being bearish unless prices rise past-June low of 0.6487.
-
- R3 0.6449
- R2 0.6437
- R1 0.642
- PP 0.6408
-
- S1 0.6391
- S2 0.6379
- S3 0.6362
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows as optimism from German data fades
EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed's Powell critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2200 on Merkel's Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2250, at the highest this month after German Chancellor Merkel said a solution to the Irish backstop can be found by October 31st. UK PM Johnson is meeting French President Macron.
USD/JPY: lifeless consolidation continues
Japan National CPI seen up by 0.5% YoY in July. USD/JPY confined to familiar levels despite plenty of possible catalysts.
Gold steadies near $1,500 as trading action turns subdued ahead of Jackson Hole
After dropping to its lowest level in nine days at $1,492 earlier today, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the second half of the day and now seems to be moving sideways near the $1,500 mark, losing nearly $3 on a daily basis.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: BTC to $50,000 or Gold to $5,000? Current crypto levels to watch
"Gold will reach $5,000" claimed Peter Schiff, a crypto critic, and a gold bug. "Bitcoin will reach $50,000," said Tom Lee. Both influences clashed on social media and on television about future prices.