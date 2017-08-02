NZD/USD: under pressure, below RBNZ's inflation figures fuelled highs - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group noted that the dollar’s recent recovery has started to weigh on the NZD/USD.

Key Quotes:

"NZD/USD had briefly traded at the highest level since early November on Tuesday after the RBNZ released quarterly inflation expectations figures."

"The survey of business managers indicated expectations for inflation to rise to 1.9% over the next two years, as compared to 1.7% in the prior survey reported in November."

"NZD/USD is little changed in response to the rise in GDT auction prices."