NZD/USD: Unconvinced about the risk recovery – ANZ

Nothing like a good old fashioned ‘risk-on’ vibe to lift the Kiwi off the floor, economists at ANZ Bank apprise.

Key quotes

“In broad-brush strokes, we’re still in a 0.59/0.60 range and it’s difficult to see that changing ahead of next week’s key MPS/Budget duo, of which all things macro will hang.”

“Unconvinced about the risk recovery, but we’ll see.”

“Support 0.5850 Resistance 0.6170.”