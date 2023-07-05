- NZD/USD failed to consolidate above the 100-day SMA at 0.6190 and retreated towards the 0.6180 zone.
- FOMC minutes revealed that some members wanted to hike by 25 bps in the last meeting.
- The USD gained interest on the back of hawkish bets on the Fed and rising US yields.
On Wednesday, the Kiwi failed to hold gains that took the NZD/USD pair above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and turned south towards 0.6180. Following the minutes, US Treasury yields rose, benefiting the greenback while investors eagerly await labour market data.
US yields rise after hawkish FOMC minutes. Eyes on labour market data
According to the FOMC minutes from the latest June meeting, despite anonymously agreeing to pause, some members of the Committee supported the case of hiking by 25 basis points. In that sense, driven by a tight labour market, members worried that it might fuel inflationary pressures but considered pausing to assess the effects of monetary policy on the US economy. In addition, members agreed that it would be appropriate to maintain rates in a restrictive stance.
As a reaction, the US yields rallied across the board. The 2-year yield rose to 4.95% while the 5 and 10-year bond rates to 4.24% and 3.93%, respectively. As bond yields tend to favour the local currency's value, the USD gained interest.
That being said, the focus now turns to June's crucial US labour market data. On Thursday, the ADP Research Institute will release employment figures expected to come in at 228k and decelerate from its previous 278k and the US Department of Labor Jobless Claims is expected to accelerate to 245k on a weekly basis.
NZD/USD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook for the NZD/USD has turned neutral for the short term as there is no clear dominance between buyers and sellers. In addition, the 20, 100 and 200-day SMA converge towards the 0.6200 area, awaiting a fundamental catalyst.
Support Levels to watch: 0.6170 (200-day SMA), 0.6160(20-day SMA), 0.6130.
Resistance Levels to watch: 0.6190 (100-day SMA), 0.6200, 0.6210.
NZD/USD Daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6182
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.16
|Today daily open
|0.6192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.615
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6191
|Daily SMA200
|0.6167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6213
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6141
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6186
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6151
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.611
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates at five-day lows around 1.0850 Premium
EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.0850 after the release of the FOMC minutes, reaching its lowest level since Friday. The pair has a bearish tone ahead of the Asian session as market participants prepare to analyze the upcoming US labor market data.
GBP/USD steady at the 1.2700 zone
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.2700 after pulling back from near 1.2750 on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The Greenback strengthened amid higher US yields that peaked after the release of the June FOMC meeting minutes.
Gold: XAU/USD under pressure as the US Dollar recovers its poise Premium
Gold prices came under pressure in the second half of Wednesday, with XAU/USD currently trading at around $1,924 after peaking earlier in the day at $1,934.99 a troy ounce, a fresh weekly high.
Litecoin price might pullback to $94 before shooting higher, analyst says
Litecoin price broke out of the continuation pattern earlier last month on the back of a 55% rally. A correction and retest of the upper limit of the wedge at $94 would provide a base for a bounce – and break above resistance at $122.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Recap: DJIA remains depressed after FOMC minutes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) stays in the red on Wednesday after the release of the FOMC meeting minutes for the June meeting continued to paint a picture of an unfinished battle with inflationary forces.