NZD/USD turns negative on the day below 0.6950 as DXY gains traction

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • NZD/USD lost its traction after renewing weekly high at 0.6967.
  • US Dollar Index extends recovery beyond 93.00 on Wednesday.
  • Durable Goods Orders in US fell less than expected in July.

Following an impressive two-day rally, the NZD/USD pair reached its highest level in a week at 0.6967 on Wednesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was down 0.06% on a daily basis at 0.6944.

DXY pushes higher after Durable Goods Orders data

The renewed USD strength seems to be forcing NZD/USD to edge lower in the early American session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which lost 0.6% in the first two days of the week, is up 0.2% at 93.06.

Earlier in the day, the data from the US revealed that Durable Goods Orders in July declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis. This reading came in better than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.3% and helped the greenback outperform its rivals.

Earlier in the day, Statistics New Zealand announced that the trade deficit widened slightly in July but this report was largely ignored by market participants.

In the meantime, Wall Street's main indexes remain on track to open near Tuesday's closing levels, suggesting that the neutral market sentiment is likely to allow the DXY to stay in the positive territory.

Technical levels to watch for 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6948
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 0.695
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6973
Daily SMA50 0.6986
Daily SMA100 0.7088
Daily SMA200 0.7112
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6966
Previous Daily Low 0.6878
Previous Weekly High 0.7044
Previous Weekly Low 0.6805
Previous Monthly High 0.7106
Previous Monthly Low 0.6881
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6932
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6912
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6897
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6843
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6809
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6985
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.702
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7073

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?

Follow up our daily analysts' guidance emphasizing the emotional side of trading. Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD pressures daily lows after mixed US data

EUR/USD turns south following the release of US Durable Goods Orders, indicating stagnated economic progress. German IFO Business Climate missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is recovering as the mood sours.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers

GBP/USD retreats towards 1.3700 as dollar recovers

GBP/USD trades at fresh lows around 1.37, as demand for the US dollar gathers pace. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792

Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.

Gold News

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control

Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.

Read more

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Grind higher continues until Jackson Hole jamboree

Equity markets put in another all-time record high close on Tuesday, the 51st record close this year. Not many years have surpassed this, especially by August, plenty of time to break the record from the late 1990s. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures